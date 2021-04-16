Man convicted of killing wife appears in court for resentencing hearing

Christopher Leclair appeared at the Erie County Courthouse Thursday for a resentencing hearing.

Leclair, convicted of first-degree murder, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his wife in 2017.

Leclair shot his wife Karen, weighted her body with rope and an anchor, and threw her body into Lake Erie.

After murdering his wife, he called in a false report to the Coast Guard.

The resentencing includes the cancelation of the restitution order to the Coast Guard for costs incurred during the search.