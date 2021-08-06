Man dead in Jamestown after being crushed by a truck

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A man is killed after the truck he was working on fell on top of him.

First responders were called to ServiceMaster on Hopkins avenue around 7 a.m. after a person was found trapped under a pickup truck.

According to Jamestown Police. The 28 year old victim was underneath the vehicle Thursday afternoon when a jack gave way. They said the man was not an employee of the business but was using the garage to do private work on the vehicle.

The victim has not yet been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

