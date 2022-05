(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An 80-year-old Corry man who was pulled from a Greenfield Township reservoir has died.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the man was pronounced dead at 3:22 p.m. on May 23 at UPMC Hamot. He had been pulled from Eaton Reservoir earlier that day.

Another man also was pulled from the water and was taken to Corry Hospital.