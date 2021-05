A 55-year old man is dead after drowning at Pymatuning Lake.

According to the Crawford County Coroner’s Office, 55-year old Bryon Schmidt was fishing by himself Saturday at the south end of the lake. He somehow went overboard.

Schmidt was reported missing by his family.

His body was recovered around midnight by scuba and search and rescue teams near the Jamestown Boat Ramp by West Lake Road.

The death has been ruled accidental.