One man is dead after falling into Chautauqua Lake on Saturday.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, this happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Martha’s Vineyard in the town of Ellery.

The victim had reportedly fallen into the lake. When rescue crews found the man he was unresponsive.

The victim was treated at the scene before he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has yet to be released and the investigation is currently ongoing.