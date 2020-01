A man partially ejected from a tractor has died from his injuries.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirming to JET 24 Action News that 69-year old Robert King of Harmonsburg died last night.

King was driving a tractor Wednesday night on Putnam road in Vernon Township when he lost control and ended up in a ditch. He was partially ejected and life flighted to an Erie hospital where he later died.

King’s death was ruled accidental due to blunt force trauma to the head