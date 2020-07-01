Man dies following Tuesday evening motorcycle accident

One man is dead after a motorcycle accident.

According to Erie Police, the accident happened near the 1400 block of East Lake Road around 10:20 p.m.

A 58-year old man was pulling away from an address nearby in his Harley-Davidson when he collided with a Toyota Camry that was traveling along East Lake Road near Payne Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead just before 11:00 p.m.

Erie Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time and they are continuing their investigation.