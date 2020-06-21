Man dies from motorcycle accident in Mercer County

A man from Mercer County was found dead after his motorcycle crashed on the highway.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, this happened Saturday Afternoon on Perry Highway Route 19 in Mercer County.

36-year-old Johnathan Hobart was traveling south when a car going the opposite direction turned into his lane.

Hobart was flown from the scene to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown Ohio where he died due to his injuries.

Hobart was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 67-year-old female driver of the car that struck Hobart suffered only minor injuries.