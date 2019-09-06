Man expected in court facing charges from 2018 fatal Edinboro car accident

A man accused of driving under the influence, crashing his car, and killing the passenger is due to plead guilty in court today.

Gerald Rodarmel is facing charges of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, and homicide by vehicle.

The accident happened on Kinter Hill Road near Old Route 86 in Washington Township back in May 2018.

The victim in that crash was 25-year-old Anna Marie Kelsey of Erie. First responders arrived on that scene to find the car overturned in a ditch.