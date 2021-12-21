Man faces charges after child shows up to school covered in broken glass

Correction: An earlier version of this article had an incorrect headline. It has been updated to reflect the correct information.

Reports of a child covered in broken glass lead to charges against one North East man.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, The Principal of Clark Elementary School in Harborcreek also told them that the six-year-old boy arrived at school with a cut on his head.;

The principal reported that the vehicle that was used to drop the boy off had severe damage to the windshield.

Troopers now allege 63-year-old Samuel Hummel was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a mailbox and did not know that the child was injured.

Charges against Hummel include endangering the welfare of a child.