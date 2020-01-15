Man faces charges in Erie shooting

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman twice.

Erie Police responded to a call on the 300 block of Reed Street just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night. According to investigators, the victim was found outside in front of a house on Reed Street with two gunshot wounds to her face and head.

Erie Police say 38-year-old Larry Sledge is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other related charges.

Police say the woman is still in critical condition. Sledge is awaiting arraignment.

