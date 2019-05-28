Man faces multiple charges after early morning standoff

One man has been arrested after barricading himself inside his home on the 500 block of East 9th Street after police were called for a domestic violence argument.

According to Erie Police, 30 year old Anthony Hernandez, threatened his wife with a knife and when she along with the children made it out of the home safely, Heranadez barricaded himself in.



The SWAT team was then called in and were able to take him into custody. Hernandez has been charged with harassment, terrorist threats, unlawful restraint and simple assault domestic.



He was also wanted out of the East Pittsburgh Borough and Westmoreland County.

