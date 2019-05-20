Man faces multiple charges after leading police on a city wide chase

An Erie man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a city wide chase.



Police have identified him as 31-year-old Vincent Lamp. During the Monday morning chase, Lamp damaged property throughout the east side of Erie, along with damaging four police cars.

According to police, Lamp was charged with fleeing and eluding police, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and also had multiple traffic violations.

Lamp was sent to Erie County Prison and his bond was set at $50,000.

