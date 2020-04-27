Man faces multiple charges for allegedly assaulting someone with a knife and a hatchet

A man is facing multiple charges after he is accused of assaulting someone with a knife and a hatchet.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of East 10th Street around 5 p.m. Sunday.

According to Erie Police, 39-year-old Lawrence Green reportedly assaulted a 25-year-old man during a domestic incident.

Once on the scene, police found that the victim had been hit on the hand with a hatchet and that the victim also had a cut on his arm from a knife.

Green was allegedly fighting with his girlfriend and that’s when her parents and brother came to the home.

According to police, Green was threatening the family members and the victim stepped in to protect them.

Green faces two charges of aggravated and simple assault, along with two charges of possessing an instrument of crime.