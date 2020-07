An Erie man is behind bars and is now facing multiple charges for raping a child.

38-year-old Thomas Randall of Greene Township was arrested on Friday July 24th after state police investigated allegations that he was involved in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators said that this went on for at least four months this year.

Randall is facing two counts of rape of a child, aggravated incident assault and corruption of minors.

Randall is being held in the Erie County Prison.