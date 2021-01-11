Man faces several charges after being arrested for two separate incidents

A man is facing several charges after being arrested for two separate incidents.

According to police, officers were making way to East 10th and Marne Streets for reports of a robbery.

While in route, officers were notified that an arrest was made earlier for a suspected related incident.

Police say 22-year-old Sandre Brown was in custody and during the search they found items that belonged to the victim that claimed Brown had robbed him.

“It happens quite often. A lot of incidents and calls in the city sometimes are intertwined. In a case like this, between the time the juvenile was able to get home, tell his mother what happened and call police, the suspect then was arrested by other units for another disturbance. It happens quite often,” said Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

According to police, Brown is facing a number of charges, including robbery, and a firearms charge.