Man faces several charges for attempting to hit an officer with his car, police say

One man is facing a laundry list of charges after Erie Police say he attempted to hit an officer with his car.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of German Street just after midnight Wednesday.

That’s when police say a dark colored SUV with its headlights off drove toward an officer standing in the street, coming within a few feet of them before the officer was able to jump out of the way.

The 56-year-old man was apprehended on Parade St. a short time later. He’s now facing charges including DUI, aggravated assault, among other charges.

He is currently awaiting arraignment.