A suspect already behind bars on robbery charges is now accused of committing two more holdups.

Pennsylvania State Police charged 33-year old Christopher Zapolski with robbing Dollar General stores in Summit Township and Greene Township. These robberies took place in late-March 2022.

District Judge Brian McGowan’s office confirmed to JET 24 Action News that Zapolski was arraigned on the new charges, with bond set at $100,000 per case.

Zapolski was already being held in the Erie County Prison for robberies that happened in early April.