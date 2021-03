Erie Police apprehending a driver after he allegedly tried to run over a police officer.

The incident happening just after midnight in the 2200 block of German Street.

According to police, 56-year old Angelo Borrero was driving a dark-colored SUV with its headlights off when he just missed the officer who was standing in the road. The officer was able to jump out of the way just in time.

Borrero was apprehended a short time later. He’s facing charges including DUI and aggravated assault.