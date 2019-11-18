Man facing life in prison to be sentenced today

A man facing a mandatory punishment of life in prison will be sentenced today.

Leonard Jordan was found guilty in the stabbing death of John Allen in an East Side apartment last October.

The jury apparently not buying Jordan’s argument that he acted in self defense in the stabbing death.

Jordan says he was asleep at Allen’s apartment when he woke up to find Allen sexually harassing him. He claims that sparked the fight leading to Allen’s death.

The first-degree murder conviction carries a life sentence.