One man was flown to the hospital after wrecking his ATV on Saturday evening.

According to the Mill Village Fire Department this accident happened around 7 p.m. over on the 1400 block of Main Street, which is right across the street from the station in Waterford.

Reportedly the man was riding his ATV when he lost control and rolled the vehicle over.

The man was life flighted from the scene by helicopter over to UPMC Hamot Medical Center.