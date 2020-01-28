Man formally arraigned after fatal Halloween shooting

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office will move forward with a first degree murder charge in a fatal Halloween shooting

Jonathan Outlaw was back in court Monday for a formal arraignment. Outlaw could face a life sentence if found guilty of shooting 37-year old Duane Buckner. The 35-year old is also facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of an instrument of crime.

Outlaw is currently being held in the Erie County Prison without bond. Outlaw’s trial is scheduled to begin on April 20th.