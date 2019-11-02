Man found alive after jumping into Lake Erie Friday afternoon

The 35-year old man who was last seen jumping into Lake Erie around 1:00pm on Friday has been found alive.

After receiving reports Friday of a man jumping into Lake Erie, the Pennsylvania State Police and U.S. Coast Guard were called out to the mouth of 12-mile creek at the foot of Shorewood Drive in Harborcreek Township.

Rescue crews also responded to Freeport Beach. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the man was located last evening around 11:00pm. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment