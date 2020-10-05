Man found competent to stand trial for 2016 Millcreek fatal stabbing, guilty plea expected

A mentally ill man, whose competency issues delayed his case for years, is scheduled to plead guilty today in a fatal stabbing in a Millcreek Township apartment complex in December 2016.

Joseph Oberlander is charged with murder for allegedly stabbing and killing John Trusty in what was then called the Granada Apartment Complex.

Oberlander’s trial was delayed after an Erie County Judge ruled he was incompetent to stand trial.

A judge has now ruled Oberlander’s trial will move forward. This after a report from Oberlander’s treating physician indicated he is competent to stand trial.