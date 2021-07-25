Man found dead after drowning off of Lake Erie in Conneaut Ohio

One man is dead after drowning off of Lake Erie in Conneaut Ohio.

According to the Coast Guard, this happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The Coast Guard received a call about a man swimming near a break wall at Conneaut Township Park.

The man was seen going under and not coming back up.

The person was finally located by rescue crews and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further details have been released at this time.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list