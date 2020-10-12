Man found dead in Lake Erie identified by coroner

Update: We now know the identity of the man who was found floating in Presque Isle Bay over the weekend. The cause of death however is still undetermined.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified the man as 27-year-old Jeremiah Mitchell.

Mitchell spent part of his life here in Erie, but also lived in Mississippi.

City of Erie Fire Crews along with several other agencies and the Coast Guard responded to the area of Don-Jon Ship Building around 8 p.m. on Saturday after the man was spotted by fishermen.

There was no obvious sign of trauma found on the victim after an autopsy was performed.

It could take up to a month for toxicology tests to be returned.