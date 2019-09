A man found guilty of rape is back in court facing charges for another rape that allegedly happened three years ago.

Jerome Keyes is already sentenced to six and a half to 20 years in April for the rape of a woman who had to flee his truck cab. Today, a pretrial hearing for another rape that allegedly happened from 2015.

Those charges were filed after police say they matched DNA from the two attacks. The defense is also asking some statements made not to be allowed at the trial.