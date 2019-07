One man is alive, remarkably, after going out over Niagara Falls without a protective device.

Niagara Parks Police Service were called to Horseshoe falls on July 9, for reports of a man in crisis.

The man reportedly climbed the retaining wall, jumped into the river, and went over Horseshoe Falls. The man was sitting on the rocks at the water’s edge.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-threatening injuries. The mans identity has not been released yet.