Man found with 28 guns and shrooms sentenced to probation on separate disorderly conduct charge

A Millcreek Township man made a brief appearance in court about a month ahead of a planned sentencing on multiple drug and gun charges.

23-year-old Mark Prindle made that appearance to be sentenced to one year of probation for a disorderly conduct charge. But, his next sentence is expected to be much more severe.

Millcreek detectives found Prindle with 28 guns, some of them stolen, and psychedelic mushrooms, which led him to be detained in the Erie County Prison on $175,000 bond.

That sentencing is now set for April 16th.




