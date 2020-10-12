Man from May 30th riot claiming self defense after shooting another person in the groin

A 30-year-old man from the May 30th riot is now claiming self defense after shooting another person in the groin.

Amjad Al-Quraishi was seen on both cell phone and security cameras pointing a gun at another person before shooting him.

In court, Al-Quraishi’s lawyer said it was an act of self defense when his client shot the man.

The lawyer is also asking for the charge of rioting to be dropped, adding that his client was not involved with the riot but rather that the shooting took place during the riot.

All charges will bound over.