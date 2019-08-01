Man guilty in 1992 murder appeals decision

Opening statements are underway in a 30-year-old murder case, where the convict is asking for a new sentence.

Scott Schroat plead guilty to choking and stabbing five-year-old Lila Ebright and hiding her body back in 1992.

For 27 years, he has been serving a life sentence behind bars, but a Supreme Court decision allows anyone under the age of 18 at the time of the crime, to appeal for a change in sentence.

This morning, his lawyer said he was mentally and physically abused. A psychiatrist is on the stand now. She said he’s been controlled and cooperative, and wasn’t thinking about the consequences when he committed the crime.

Schroat could be re-sentenced to life in prison without parole, or could receive a new sentence making him eligible for parole.