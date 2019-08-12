Man headed to trial in drug bust case

One of the two men facing charges of criminal conspiracy heads to court today. The drug bust happened in Erie back in July 2018.

Erie Police Department and Erie SWAT Team seized over two pounds of marijuana, 600 grams of cocaine, three firearms, and hydrocodone pills during a search of the East 6 Street residence. Police also found $34,000 in cash.

Darnell Flemings and Cordele Miles were both arrested in the incident and charged with criminal conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to sell.

Miles is headed to trial in Erie County Court today.