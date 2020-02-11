Man heading to trial for allegedly shooting woman in face

38-year-old Larry Sledge is headed to trial following a judge’s decision at his preliminary hearing on Monday, February 10th.

Sledge is charged with shooting a 39-year-old woman twice in the face. This happened on the 300 block of Reed St. back in January.

The victim was found unresponsive on the sidewalk. The victim later identified Sledge as the shooter.

Sledge is facing felony counts of criminal attempt at homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and other charges.

He is being held in the Erie County Prison on a $250,000 bond.