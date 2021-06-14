Man hospitalized after a fight leads to a shooting in Jamestown over the weekend

One man is in the hospital after being shot Saturday night.

This happened in the 200 block of Chestnut Street in the Mercer County Borough of Jamestown.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Tyler Schadt from Greenville arrived at the accused’s property and both engaged in a physical altercation.

Shortly after, the suspect — identified as 54-year-old David Jones from Jamestown — reportedly obtained a firearm from his vehicle and shot the victim once.

Hospital staff says the victim is expected to recover.

Jones was charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault.