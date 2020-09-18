Man hospitalized after being shot while driving on Buffalo Road

One man was taken to the hospital after being shot while driving along Buffalo Road.

Erie Police are looking for a gunman who shot a 31-year old man as he drove along the 1500 block of Buffalo Road shortly after noon Friday.

According to police, the victim was traveling west when a unknown person in a dark sedan shot several times into the vehicle, hitting the victim in the shoulder.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown and Erie Police continue their investigation.