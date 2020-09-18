Man hospitalized after being shot while driving on Buffalo Road

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

One man was taken to the hospital after being shot while driving along Buffalo Road.

Erie Police are looking for a gunman who shot a 31-year old man as he drove along the 1500 block of Buffalo Road shortly after noon Friday.

According to police, the victim was traveling west when a unknown person in a dark sedan shot several times into the vehicle, hitting the victim in the shoulder.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown and Erie Police continue their investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar