Man hospitalized after medical emergency causes him to crash into Erie Cemetery fence, parked cars











One person was taken to the hospital after crashing their car along a stretch of road Thursday evening.

According to reports from the scene, an older man was driving near West 21st and Chestnut Streets when he began feeling unwell.

That’s when police say he crashed his car into the fence at the Erie Cemetery. He then continued on to West 21st Street where he struck a parked car, causing that car to hit another car.

No serious injuries were reported. There is no word on what type of medical emergency he may have been experiencing that led to the incident.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

