Man hospitalized after reportedly overdosing on drugs at Waldameer

A 24-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday after reportedly overdosing on drugs at Waldameer.

According to Millcreek Police, officers responded to reports of a drug overdose Tuesday at Waldameer Park.

Once on the scene, police found a 24-year-old man suffering from a medical episode, possibly related to drug intoxication. He was transported to the hospital by paramedics.

Police say charges are pending until results from a drug test come back.

This is a developing story. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for the latest.

