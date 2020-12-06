Man hospitalized after Saturday evening shooting

One man was hospitalized Saturday night after a shooting in the City of Erie.

The calls came in for a gunshot victim in the 2200 block of East 20th Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

According to Erie County 911, a male victim was shot in the head and transported to a local trauma center for treatment of his injuries.

Erie Police tell JET 24 Action News that a juvenile was shot in the head and is currently in the emergency room.

Police say no one is in custody yet.

Right now, they are looking for witness and the cameras in the area.

