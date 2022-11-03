A man was taken to the hospital for cold exposure after an overnight search in Lake City.

Pennsylvania State Police conducted the search near the Lake Erie Bluffs in the 11000 block of West Lake Road in Lake City.

According to reports from the scene, 911 received a call about a missing man in mental distress just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

State Police called for additional personnel to aid in that search. A short time later, officers located the man about a half mile from the roadway who was suffering from cold exposure.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.