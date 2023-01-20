Crews led a water rescue effort overnight in Lake City.

Rescue crews were called out to a complaint of sounds of a person in the area just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of North Creek Road in Lake City.

When crews arrived, they found a man on a pylon under the train trestle along Elk Creek.

Crews had to rappel down the train trestle in order to reach the man. It took crews over an hour, in the dark and wet conditions, in order to safely rescue him.

The man was transported to the hospital, reportedly suffering hypothermia.