Man hospitalized for shooting himself following standoff with Ashtabula deputies

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW); CLEVELAND (FOX 8) – Sheriff Bill Johnson says a man was transported to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff with deputies.
The sheriff said the standoff started Sunday night.
Deputies were called to the area of Sheffield-Monroe Roads on a domestic-related incident, according to the sheriff.
Deputies tried negotiating with the man for several hours, according to the FOX 8 I-Team.
The sheriff does not know the man’s condition at this time.
The sheriff said none of the deputies were injured.