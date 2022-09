A house fire on Thursday sent one man to the hospital.

Calls went out just before 11:30 a.m. for a structure fire on Charlotte Street in Erie. When the Erie City Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the home with burns. He was transported to UPMC Hamot.

The fire inspector said the fire was contained to a room upstairs, burning a mattress and pillows.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.