Man identified after fatal fight with ex-girlfriend’s brother

The man who died while fighting his ex-girlfriend’s brother after he allegedly broke into her home has been identified.

Thursday evening shortly after 5 p.m. Erie Police responded to a call that came in as a burglary in progress.

Police say 29-year-old Shawn Callari of Erie broke into the home of an ex-girlfriend in the 1100 block of West 10th Street. After Callari entered the home, a fight broke out between him and his ex-girlfriend’s brother.

According to Deputy Chief Mike Nolan, Callari attacked his ex-girlfriend’s brother with a baseball bat, causing significant injuries. During the fight, the two men fell to the ground. While on the ground, Callari became unresponsive.

Callari was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. An autopsy was performed earlier today.