Man identified in fatal crash in Washington Township

Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have identified the man killed in a one-car accident Saturday evening on the 6400 block of Route 6N near Silverthorn Road.

According to State Police, 66-year old David Yeaney was found trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 26-year old Chadd Yeaney was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. State Police report that he is in stable condition.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound and left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a boulder and rolling his vehicle before coming to rest on the roof of the vehicle.

Route 6N was closed for approximately three hours due to this accident.