We now know the name of the man that was killed in a Friday afternoon wreck in Fairview Township.

According to The Erie County coroner, Joseph Manzi, 46, of Fairview was killed in the wreck.

The accident happened Just Before 4 p.m. In The 6800 block of West Ridge Road. Manzi Was Traveling eastbound on Route 20.

The accident happened when the victim swerved to avoid another vehicle and rolled over several times. The victim was ejected.