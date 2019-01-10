Local News

Man imprisoned on child pornography charges now also indicted for ex-wife's murder

A grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Jeffrey Stanley, accusing him of the July murder of his ex-wife, Rand Hilal Al Dulaimi, in Saybrook Township.

Al Dulaimi died from neck compression and blunt force head injury.  Her death was ruled a homicide.

Stanley remains incarcerated at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown on federal child pornography charges, to which he recently pleaded guilty to.

The indictment includes charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, and a variety of other charges.

