Correction: The age of the victim has been updated to 58 years old.

Erie Police continue to investigate a reported shooting on the city’s west side.

That incident happened Monday afternoon near a local park and ride lot.

A 58-year-old white man was rushed to the hospital from the scene near West 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Erie.

The victim was shot in the jaw area and is reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Erie Police taped off the area as they searched the scene. One shell casing was reportedly recovered outside of the vehicle.

Police say they continue to investigate, and are reviewing surveillance video from the area.