Man in critical condition after being struck by car in Summit Township

A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Saturday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, this happened around 9:30 p.m. by Route 97 Perry Highway and Kayla Way in Summit Township.

A vehicle was traveling northbound on Perry Highway when it struck the man that was standing in the northbound lane of traffic.

The victim was taken to UPMC Hamot Trauma Center where he remains in critical condition.

