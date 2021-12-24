Man in hospital Friday after overnight stabbing on Willow St. in Wesleyville

One man is in the hospital after a reported stabbing in Wesleyville.
Calls went out just before 12:30 a.m. for a stabbing victim in the 2000 block of Willow St.
According to Wesleyville Police, the man suffered a stab wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No word at this time about how bad his injuries are or if a suspect has been identified.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.