Man in hospital Friday after overnight stabbing on Willow St. in Wesleyville

One man is in the hospital after a reported stabbing in Wesleyville.

Calls went out just before 12:30 a.m. for a stabbing victim in the 2000 block of Willow St.

According to Wesleyville Police, the man suffered a stab wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No word at this time about how bad his injuries are or if a suspect has been identified.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.