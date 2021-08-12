Man in serious condition after failing to negotiate curve, landing upside down in a Conneaut Lake canal

One man is in serious condition after driving his car into a feeder stream on the west side of Conneaut Lake.

According to authorities, this happened at 8:45 a.m. in the 10000 block of Aldina Drive. The vehicle failed to negotiate the curve and went through a fence, landing upside down in the canal.

The driver was in the water for approximately 5 minutes and is in serious condition at this time.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists